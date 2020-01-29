Global  

Lil Nas X overjoyed to land Super Bowl commercial with Sam Elliott

Lil Nas X overjoyed to land Super Bowl commercial with Sam Elliott

Lil Nas X overjoyed to land Super Bowl commercial with Sam Elliott

Rapper Lil Nas X is still pinching himself after starring opposite acting veteran Sam Elliott in a new Super Bowl commercial.
