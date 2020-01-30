Global  

Stepping UP to the Plate w/ BIG Vision 01/28/20

Video Credit: BCTV - Published < > Embed
Stepping UP to the Plate w/ BIG Vision 01/28/20

Stepping UP to the Plate w/ BIG Vision 01/28/20

This month's episode of Stepping Up to the Plate is the series finale.

In this final episode of the show, Toni Reece speaks with Dan Clouser about the new direction of the BIG Vision Foundation - which is streamlining its mission, focusing solely on providing community service scholarships in order to create more leadership and life lesson opportunities for all youth in sports.

Dan and his wife then talk about the new chapter that they will be embarking on.
