Fort Wayne first responders take new steps to ensure community safety

Fort Wayne first responders take new steps to ensure community safety

Fort Wayne first responders take new steps to ensure community safety

Representatives from the Fort Wayne Fire and Police departments met in Mayor Tom Henry’s office Jan.

28 to announce the new initiatives and to provide a safety recap of 2019.
Fort Wayne first responders take new steps to ensure community safety

Of fort wayne and it's first responders agreed that 2019 was a year of ups and downs when it came to safety.they have new initiatives in place they hope will make 2020 a safer year, fox 55's jeremy masukevich has more.

A violent start to 2020 has fort wayne first responders working around the clock"there is no question that our police department is going above and beyond their normal activity level"today both fire and police departments came together to share the public safety plan for 2020a plan they hope will put the community at ease.citizens want to feel safe.

They want to go to sleep with the comfort level of knowing that someone is taking care of them.

For police chief steve reed a recent up tick in home shootings remains the top priorityso far in just two weeks one man has been killed and three others -- including two children - have been wounded"they don't care who is behind that wall.

They know who they are hoping who is behind that wall, who they may be looking to target.

But if there is little kids, other innocent folks, maybe someone has moved out and someone else moved in they don't care and that's quite concerning."

Fwpd recorded a record high clearance rate for homicides in 2019reed anticipates this rate to further increase in 2020.we have close to an 82 percent clearance rate.

That is unheard of from a large city.

They are doing a fabulous job.the city has seen positive change through collaborating with other anti-violence groups in fort wayne,in the oxford neighborhood where we have had an active 10 point coalition program there were zero homicides in 2019.also in 2019 arrests increased for a third straight yearwe are trying to bring more officers aboard now to make sure that upward trend continues.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news




It's something simple, but it could make all the difference. Clear house numbers at your home can save a life, and you're required to have them.

The local Jewish community is on edge after people were stabbed during a Hanukkah celebration in New York. The incident broke the hearts of many here in Fort Wayne.

