Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ex-RNC Chair Predicts End Of Impeachment Trial

Ex-RNC Chair Predicts End Of Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Ex-RNC Chair Predicts End Of Impeachment Trial

Ex-RNC Chair Predicts End Of Impeachment Trial

Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, said on MSNBC that he thinks that the impeachment trial is almost over and that no witnesses will be called.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump team nears end of impeachment trial defense; Bolton controversy simmers

President Donald Trump's lawyers launched their final day of arguments in his U.S. impeachment trial...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaAl Jazeera


RNC Isn't Worried Senators Will Vote For Impeachment Trial Witnesses

RNC Isn't Worried Senators Will Vote For Impeachment Trial WitnessesWatch VideoThe next big question in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is whether any...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Q-&-A Phase Of Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Q-&-A Phase Of Senate Impeachment Trial

Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:54Published

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.