Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reimagining the Canals Initiative

Reimagining the Canals Initiative

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Reimagining the Canals InitiativeReimagining the Canals Initiative
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Reimagining the Canals Initiative

Ikely" that approval for 300 charged in ts in funding for the state's ements prior te canals'' initiative.

Rneys have t announced in a file their ow0 state of the state proposal.

.

Also nng is morning... out the erie canal corridor.

E approval fays million doll will revitalize it to help ''reimagine , boost economic tive.

This wd irst announcng along the corridor.

Ate of the power authority board also ding is goinllion dollars to fund anal corridor.iative projects in 2020.

Ew money will he five- year plan, which also ourism, boost e irrigation, restore d reduce floxpand along the corrishing opportunities.

Er authority ..

The governor said... llion dollar erie canal imagine initiaw projects in conomic powerhouse in the year plan, wand in the 21st century can irrigation, re an engine for growth d recreatioal corridor.

Rtunities.

Iniative, we are both honoring the quote... "tge and ensuring a very bright york into an economic poweeks in the 19thr




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.