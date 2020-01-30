Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Graco recalls 111,000 'Little Lounger Rocking Seats' over suffocation risk

Graco recalls 111,000 'Little Lounger Rocking Seats' over suffocation risk

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Graco recalls 111,000 'Little Lounger Rocking Seats' over suffocation risk

Graco recalls 111,000 'Little Lounger Rocking Seats' over suffocation risk

Graco has recalled 111,000 "Little Lounger Rocking Seats" over a suffocation risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Graco recalls 111,000 'Little Lounger Rocking Seats' over suffocation risk

WE'RE HELPING YOUPROTECT YOURFAMILY.NEW THIS MORNING, ARECALL ON "FOURDIFFERENTSLEEPERS"--THAT MIGHT BE INYOUR HOME.THEY'RE BEINGRECALLED BECAUSEOF A SUFFOCATIONRISK.THE "RECALLEDPRODUCTS" COMEFROM:-SUMMER INFANT,-EVEN-FLO-DELTA ENTERPRISE- AND GRACO.NO ONE'S DIED AS ARESULT OF THEPROBLEM--BUT THEY WERERECALLED BECAUSEOF "INFANT DEATHS" IN"SIMILAR PRODUCTS."THESE SLEEPERS ASOLD IN TARGET,WALMART AND ONAMAZON.YOU CAN FIND THE"SPECIFIC MODELS"RIGHT NOW ON WKBWDOT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrippBraden

Tripp Braden RT @messageplicity: #Recall Alert - Graco's Little Lounger Rocking Seats recalled over suffocation risk via @ABC https://t.co/Wrf5beWtEu #I… 11 minutes ago

AdairGuthrieEMA

Adair & Guthrie EMA Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation https://t.co/xbjVouBBY0 11 minutes ago

NYSOCFS

NYS OCFS Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation https://t.co/jmVkMn8AQZ 21 minutes ago

LittleGiants01

Little Giants Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation https://t.co/Ws6kzRbqFu 22 minutes ago

BeepBeepCarSeat

beep! beep! car seat & baby proofing RT @USCPSC: #Recall: About 111,000 Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seats; Risk of Suffocation; Infant fatalities have been reported with other… 31 minutes ago

wnyfamily

WNY Family Magazine RT @KatieMorseNews: PROTECTING YOUR FAMILY: Graco is RECALLING a number of 'Little Lounger Rocking Seats' - telling owners to stop using t… 33 minutes ago

JeniferWCHS

Jenifer McAndrews Graco's Little Lounger Rocking Seats recalled over suffocation risk - ABC News - via @ABC https://t.co/EuBW3HbOVz 42 minutes ago

Charmedgal70

Just Me Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation https://t.co/IwJv4Pt6Li 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.