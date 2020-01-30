Graco recalls 111,000 'Little Lounger Rocking Seats' over suffocation risk

Graco has recalled 111,000 "Little Lounger Rocking Seats" over a suffocation risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

