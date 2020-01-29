Global  

Cornell freshman's parents sue over his death, allege hazing

Antonio Tsialas' parents say their 18-year-old son was the victim of hazing by the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity in October and that Cornell had not done enough to stop it.
