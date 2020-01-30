Sneak Peek: Evansville Shakespeare Players’ Julius Caesar

Widely regarded as the greatest writer in the english language and the world's greatest dramatist, william shakespeare's works have aged well, with characters that are still relatable, and themes still relevant today.

The latest evansville shakespeare players' production is no different, and with the government in turmoil today, "julius caesar" provides a commentary on power, respect, and what is expected from a man rising to prestige and fame.

Gretchin: julius caesar has triumphed in battle...the sons of the late roman general pompey are defeated.

The roman citizens are celebrating in the streets, which means they're neglecting their work.

Peasant: all that i live by is with the all... gretchin: the celebration hits a sour note, when a soothsayer predicts that caesar should "beware the ides of march".

Caesar brushes the prophecy off, but longtime companions cassius and brutus feel that caesar has changed...and while he's no longer at war on the field, he is battling with himself.

Crowd: hooray!

Cassius: what is this shouting?

I do fear the people choose caesar for their king.

Brutus: aye, do you fear?

Gretchin: and is that the kind of man that would overturn the government and instate himself as king?

Who has this man become?

He may be treated by the people like a god, but his friends are brutally aware that julius caesar is only a man.

Brutus: let's swear a resolution.

Cassius: no, not an oath.

If the sad faces of our fellow men, the suffering of our own souls, and the corruption of the present time aren enough to motivate us, let break it.

Gretchin: shakespeare's "julius caesar" illuminates the concern about one person pursuit of too much power.

Servant: i shall remember, when caesar says, "do this," it is performed.

Gretchin: is it honorable to assassinate a man to prevent tyranny, and preserve the idea of rome as it was?

Are his conspirators really doing a righteous deed?

Crowd: murderer!

Murderer!

Gretchin: or is chaos and defeat inevitable?

Filled with action and philosophy, this theatrical expression of a man difficulties, regrets and resolutions is both wildly entertaining and shockingly relevant in today world.

Toni: every day our news cycle is talking about different politicians and the things they do right, and the things they do wrong, all in the court of public opinion; and that is very much what this play is about.

It was relevant during elizabethan times, it was relevant in caesar's time, and it is still a problem today.

Gretchin: this timeless tale of power struggles and strategies notnd their unexpected, violent consequence s, still captures our imagination, hundreds of years later.

You can catch the evansville shakespeare players' production of "julius caesar" starting tonight at ??1 north congress in evansville.

Tonight is a pay what you can night...tickets to the rest of the performances will be $12.

I'll have a link to the event on our website.

Tell them at the box office that you saw their sneak peek here, and let me know what