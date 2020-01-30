Escaped cow captured in McDonald's car park in Australia

An escaped cow struggled with rescuers at a McDonald's car park.

Missy Hibbard, who was part of the rescue team, had to ask for the help from her husband Luke McNamara who has working experience in cattle stations.

In the video, Missy's husband Luke is seen herding the confused cow and tying its rope around a pole at the crossing to prevent it from further escaping.

The incident happened at a car park of the fast food restaurant at Lithgow, New South Wales, Australia, on January 27.

The cow was safely returned to the owners who even dropped off a case of beer into Luke's home to show gratitude.

Missy said: ''We saved the owner a vet's fee because they were coming out to sedate after hours.''