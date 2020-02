City of Boise Women 100 on January 30, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:32s - Published City of Boise Women 100 City of Boise Women 100 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend City of Boise Women 100 SUFFRAGE.WEDNESDAY ALSOMARKED THEBEGINNING OF THECITY OF BOISE'SCELEBRATION OF THE100TH ANNIVERSARYOF THE 19THAMENDMENT.THE CITY'SDEPARTMENT OFARTS AND HISTORYHOSTED AN OPENRECEPTION AT BOISECITY HALL..FEATURING THEOPENING OF ATRAVELING EXHIBITFROM THE NATIONALWOMAN'S PARTYCALLED "STANDINGTOGETHER: WOMEN'SONGOING FIGHT FOREQUALITY."BOISE MAYORLAUREN MCLEANALSO DECLARED THEDAY BOISE SUFFRAGEDAY... MARKING HERFIRSTPROCLAMATION ASMAYOR.EVENTS AREHAPPENING ALL THISYEAR TO MARK THEANNIVERSARY.. JUSTHEAD TO BOISE ARTS





You Might Like

Tweets about this Stephanie Jarvis Smart money smart women #adultingmadefun #modernwoodmen lots of people taking advantage of a free financial analysi… https://t.co/yvTKh1ulTu 1 week ago