Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Davis - 5th Grade

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Davis - 5th Grade

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Davis - 5th GradePledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Davis - 5th Grade
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Davis - 5th Grade

Region Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters is proud to sponsor today's Pledge of Allegiance States of America and to the Republic for which it stands one nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all ages go to wthitv.com sponsored by Southern Region Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters southern




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Gibbs - 3rd Grade [Video]Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Gibbs - 3rd Grade

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Gibbs - 3rd Grade

Credit: WTHIPublished

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Nicol - Kindergarten [Video]Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Nicol - Kindergarten

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Nicol - Kindergarten

Credit: WTHIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.