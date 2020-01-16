Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nikki Bella always wanted to be a mother

Nikki Bella always wanted to be a mother

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Nikki Bella always wanted to be a mother

Nikki Bella always wanted to be a mother

Nikki Bella has wanted to be a mother her "whole life", as she reveals she is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nikki Bella Rubs Her Belly After Announcing She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella is showing off her pregnant belly! The 36-year-old reality star stepped out to run a few...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.com


Brie and Nikki Bella's Famous Friends Congratulate Them on Their Pregnancies

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella! The Total Bellas stars are both...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ameIink

‏ً RT @sylvie_101: Nikki Bella and Artem went from being dance partners to lovers. And now she’s starting the life that she’s always wanted. I… 17 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Nikki Bella ALWAYS wanted to be a mother @BellaTwins #BellaTwins #NikkiBella #BrieBella #TotalBellas https://t.co/iVEfOaxaLy 58 minutes ago

gigiparker2

gigi parker RT @AnnetteReid24: Nikki Bella’s dreams are coming true! She’s engaged to an amazing man who treats her like the queen she is & now she’s p… 4 hours ago

Nat1470

𝓃𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓁𝒾𝑒 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓋𝑒𝓏 ♡ A little over a year & Nikki Bella is already engaged & pregnant which is what she had ALWAYS wanted... well***t… https://t.co/dd54k8Qxux 8 hours ago

Saleen_MartinTV

Selena y Los Dinos Goodnight to Nikki Bella and Nikki Bella only. Homegirl got the love she deserves, and her man is giving her the… https://t.co/fskBigtphQ 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant [Video]Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant The twins insisted they never "planned" to be expecting at the same time and are "shocked" that they will be going through the experience alongside one another. Brie..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:07Published

Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella [Video]Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev can't see himself "living without" Nikki Bella, as he said he asked her to marry him when he realised he didn't want to spend any more of his life without her.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.