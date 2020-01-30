AMBER ALERT: Deputies find no evidence of baby Andrew in Pasco County, local search called off

Global  

The search for a missing South Florida newborn at the center of an Amber Alert is still underway as Pasco County deputies say there's no evidence the infant was here.

Search Continues For Amber Alert Infant [Video]Search Continues For Amber Alert Infant

Rielle Crieghton reports the child's father, who abducted him, drove to Pasco County where he fatally shot himself.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:45Published

MORNING RUSH: Dad in Amber Alert found dead [Video]MORNING RUSH: Dad in Amber Alert found dead

Here's what you need to know in SWFL

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:35Published

