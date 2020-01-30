Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Your First Look at GMC's Hummer EV

Your First Look at GMC's Hummer EV

Video Credit: Esquire - Duration: 00:08s - Published < > Embed
Your First Look at GMC's Hummer EVGMC is bringing back the Hummer as an all-electric super-truck.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MDNecovski

Mile Necovski The Hummer Is Back, and It's All Electric. Here's Your First Look. https://t.co/B8uMZEuBY7 2 hours ago

ChrisArvay

Chris Arvay Perfect for roughing it in the wilderness....OR for most who'll buy one the very difficult and treacherous drive to… https://t.co/oPnvZQieBw 3 hours ago

oli_g89

Oli Gill RT @Tim_Stevens: Hold on to your butts, and get a first look at the new, all-electric Hummer. 3 hours ago

Tim_Stevens

Tim Stevens Hold on to your butts, and get a first look at the new, all-electric Hummer. https://t.co/E8AShlzd7Q 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.