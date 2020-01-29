|
Taapsee Pannu unveils 'Thappad' first look poster
|
Taapsee Pannu unveils 'Thappad' first look poster
Actress Taapsee Pannu unveiled the first poster look of her upcoming film "Thappad" on social media.
|
|
|
|
