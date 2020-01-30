Global  

South Korean student performs spectacular taekwondo kick

South Korean student performs spectacular taekwondo kick

South Korean student performs spectacular taekwondo kick

A student shows off his taekwondo skills by kicking a board four metres high after somersaulting through the air
South Korean student performs spectacular taekwondo kick

SLOW MOTION VIDEO OF 21-YEAR-OLD WONJIN KIM PERFORMING TAEKWONDO KICK STORY: A 21-year-old student from South Korean capital, Seoul has become a social media sensation after posting a video of his impressive taekwondo skills.

Wonjin Kim showed off his skills by kicking a board four metres high after jumping and somersaulting through the air.

"I think I've been practising this kick ever since I was a kid.

So, I don't know exactly how much I practised," Kim told Reuters The clip had been watched over 250,000 times on his Instagram account by Thursday (January 30), a week after it was posted.

