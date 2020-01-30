Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence Following Death of Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna
Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence
Following Death of Husband
Kobe and Daughter Gianna On Jan.
29, Vanessa Bryant issued her
first statement since the death of her husband,
Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna.
Kobe and Gianna tragically died along with
seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan.
26.
In a heartbreaking post to
Instagram, Vanessa said she
and her three surviving daughters
were “completely devastated.” Vanessa Bryant,
via Instagram She went on to say that their
pain was inexpressible, as Kobe
and Gianna were “beautiful blessings
taken from [them] too soon.” Vanessa Bryant,
via Instagram Vanessa ended her post by announcing
the creation of the MambaOnThree
Fund, to help support the other families
affected by “this tragedy.” She also encouraged donations
to the Mamba Sports Foundation to
“further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.”