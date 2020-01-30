Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence Following Death of Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence Following Death of Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna On Jan.

29, Vanessa Bryant issued her first statement since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna.

Kobe and Gianna tragically died along with seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan.

26.

In a heartbreaking post to Instagram, Vanessa said she and her three surviving daughters were “completely devastated.” Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram She went on to say that their pain was inexpressible, as Kobe and Gianna were “beautiful blessings taken from [them] too soon.” Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa ended her post by announcing the creation of the MambaOnThree Fund, to help support the other families affected by “this tragedy.” She also encouraged donations to the Mamba Sports Foundation to “further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.”