Moneywatch: 4 Companies Recalling Infant Reclining Sleepers

Moneywatch: 4 Companies Recalling Infant Reclining SleepersThe reclining sleepers pose suffocation risks for babies.
Four Companies Recall Inclined Sleepers For Suffocation Risk

Four juvenile product companies recalled around 168,100 units of inclined sleepers in total aiming to...
CPSC Recalls Over 165,000 Infant Sleepers Due To Suffocation Risk [Video]CPSC Recalls Over 165,000 Infant Sleepers Due To Suffocation Risk

Over 165,000 infants sleepers from four different companies have been recalled due to a risk of suffocation.

4 companies recall more than 165,000 baby sleepers over suffocation risk [Video]4 companies recall more than 165,000 baby sleepers over suffocation risk

More than 165,000 inclined infant sleepers are being recalled by four companies due to the risk of suffocation. Story: http://bit.ly/2Uavdo6

