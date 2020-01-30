What you need to know: Jan. 29

This morning- police are on scene at the seven eleven on 3rd and walnut..

Jafet serato is on the scene jafet what have you learned in the last ten minutes.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

This morning - new developments in the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus... here's what we know: there are now nearly 6- thousand confirmed cases in china - with over 132 dead.

12-hundred patients are in critical condition.

With communities still on lockdown... wuhan - the epicenter of the virus - almost deserted.

British airways and several asian carriers are suspending all flights to china.

Tuesday national transportation safety board investigators transported the wreckage of the helicopter the carried nba icon kobe bryant and eight others - from the crash scene - to a lab to be analyzed.

Investigators say the helicopeter was traveling at high speeds when it crashed.

New cell phone video shows the helicopter circling just minutes before it plunged - killing everyone on board.

A full report on what led to crash could take over a year.

President trump's impeachment trial is set to enter a new phase.

Beginning this afternoon, senators will have two days to submit questions to either the house managers or the white house defense team.

The senate will then hold a crucial vote on whether any new witnesses or evidence will be admitted.