Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southwest Florida

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southwest Florida

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southwest Florida

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southwest Florida

One lucky person in Southwest Florida is the winner of the Powerball jackpot worth $394 million dollars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Winning $396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida https://t.co/NmFrmNGcOY via @usatoday 11 minutes ago

PatchFlorida

Patch Florida Winning $394 million Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida https://t.co/yhUQ2VrIPP 14 minutes ago

BocaRatonPatch

Boca Raton Patch Winning $394 million Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida https://t.co/2eDcl3uJrB 15 minutes ago

LaunchFCU

Launch FCU RT @USATODAY: One lucky ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers in last night's #Powerball draw. https://t.co/dInn2y8dmv 15 minutes ago

Honeytres

Honey Three Winning $396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida https://t.co/s86AVH7uzu via @usatoday 20 minutes ago

GamingBull

PUNCH Stanimirovic ARTIST Winning $396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida https://t.co/XEJoDBOFVn via @usatoday 22 minutes ago

CityMouse8

CityMouse RT @floridalottery: CHECK YOUR TICKETS! One Florida player is the lucky winner of last night's $394 million POWERBALL jackpot! The winning… 23 minutes ago

floridalottery

Florida Lottery CHECK YOUR TICKETS! One Florida player is the lucky winner of last night's $394 million POWERBALL jackpot! The winn… https://t.co/InlYb7WAq3 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Winning $396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida [Video]Winning $396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida

People living in Florida will want to double check their Powerball tickets.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:23Published

Powerball ticket worth $396.9 million purchased in Florida [Video]Powerball ticket worth $396.9 million purchased in Florida

If you recently purchased a Powerball ticket in Southwest Florida, check your numbers. You might have just won $396.9 million!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.