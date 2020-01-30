Global  

UPDATE: Couple accused of killing baby, putting in dumpster released from custody

The North Las Vegas parents accused of leaving their baby dead in a dumpster have been released from custody.

Raul Ramos and Adriana Hernandez were let go because a criminal complaint has not been filed.

The state has now asked for 90 days to file that report.

The couple is accused of dumping their baby in a dumpster more than a week ago.

The baby died while they were arguing and high on meth, authorities say.
