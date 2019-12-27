Global  

Sonic the Hedgehog - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey!

Release Date: February 14, 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog is a family adventure movie based on the video game franchise of the same name by Sega.

The film is directed by Jeff Fowler (in his feature directorial debut) and written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel, from a story by Casey and Miller.

It stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the title character and Jim Carrey as Sonic's nemesis Doctor Robotnik, alongside James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.

In the film, a small-town sheriff assists Sonic as he attempts to escape the government.
