The incredible Ingomar 1958 girls basketball team

Basketball has a reputation for winning on the court, it's a reputation that began when the 1958 girls basketball team put on a display of dominance that hasn't been topped for over 60 years.

Jean has reports... (lazette) when the season ended we were 54-0 (track) 54 wins.

0 losses.

Grand slam champs.

Lazette stevens was a member of that 1958 team, which had a little extra motivation going into that season.

(lazette) we had been down there the year before and had gotten beat, and we were all devastated.

And we had to go home and had not won, so that kind of instilled in us that the next year we were going to do it.

(track) lazette says that the path to success for the girls started on dirt courts in elementary school.

The seeds were planted for brilliance on those dirts courts.

Sewn by years of hard work and the tutelage of hall of fame head coach kat stevens.

It all culminated in 54 wins and a grand slam championship.

When they won it all.

(lazette) we didn't get a medal, a t-shirt, a candy bar, nothing.

(track) not even a mention in the school yearbook that year.

(lazette) i don't know what happened to that, i don't have a clue it just didn't.

I don't think we really noticed, i really don't no one griped about it or was ill or upset or anything, so i guess we just didn't play that much attention to it.

(track) but someone at ingomar did and wanted to change that.

So 61 years later, the falcons invited the members of the 1958 state championship team to their game against the smithville seminoles.

In between the girls and the boys game...the 54-0 ingomar girls, the winningest team in state history...finally got their medals.

(lazette) first of all we appreciate so much and putting all this together and it just a thrill and we finally got our medals, i was thinking it took a long time to get this that's what came through my head.

(track) a degree of greatness that may never be repeated and an evening that won't soon be forgotten.

