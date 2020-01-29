Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The incredible Ingomar 1958 girls basketball team

The incredible Ingomar 1958 girls basketball team

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
The incredible Ingomar 1958 girls basketball team

The incredible Ingomar 1958 girls basketball team

Over 60 years ago, the Ingomar girls basketball team won 54 games and grand slam championship.

The current Ingomar basketball teams, had a little surprise for them.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The incredible Ingomar 1958 girls basketball team

Basketball has a reputation for winning on the court, it's a reputation that began when the 1958 girls basketball team put on a display of dominance that hasn't been topped for over 60 years.

Wtva's matt st.

Jean has reports... (lazette) when the season ended we were 54-0 (track) 54 wins.

0 losses.

Grand slam champs.

Lazette stevens was a member of that 1958 team, which had a little extra motivation going into that season.

(lazette) we had been down there the year before and had gotten beat, and we were all devastated.

And we had to go home and had not won, so that kind of instilled in us that the next year we were going to do it.

(track) lazette says that the path to success for the girls started on dirt courts in elementary school.

The seeds were planted for brilliance on those dirts courts.

Sewn by years of hard work and the tutelage of hall of fame head coach kat stevens.

It all culminated in 54 wins and a grand slam championship.

When they won it all.

(lazette) we didn't get a medal, a t-shirt, a candy bar, nothing.

(track) not even a mention in the school yearbook that year.

(lazette) i don't know what happened to that, i don't have a clue it just didn't.

I don't think we really noticed, i really don't no one griped about it or was ill or upset or anything, so i guess we just didn't play that much attention to it.

(track) but someone at ingomar did and wanted to change that.

So 61 years later, the falcons invited the members of the 1958 state championship team to their game against the smithville seminoles.

In between the girls and the boys game...the 54-0 ingomar girls, the winningest team in state history...finally got their medals.

(lazette) first of all we appreciate so much and putting all this together and it just a thrill and we finally got our medals, i was thinking it took a long time to get this that's what came through my head.

(track) a degree of greatness that may never be repeated and an evening that won't soon be forgotten.

"the vote on whether to call witnesses in president




You Might Like


Tweets about this

tclayton10

Tracy Clayton RT @MattStJeanWTVA: .@IngomarBKB has a reputation for winning on the court. Their boys team is now 28-0. It's a reputation that began when… 2 hours ago

MattStJeanWTVA

Matt St. Jean WTVA .@IngomarBKB has a reputation for winning on the court. Their boys team is now 28-0. It's a reputation that began w… https://t.co/y2HBGnPg61 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Incredible Ingomar 1958 Girls Basketball Team [Video]The Incredible Ingomar 1958 Girls Basketball Team

Over 60 years ago, the Ingomar girls basketball team won 54 games and grand slam championship. The current Ingomar basketball teams, had a little surprise for them.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.