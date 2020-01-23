Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Making Healthy Super Bowl Snacks

Making Healthy Super Bowl Snacks

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Making Healthy Super Bowl SnacksMaking a traditional Super Bowl snack with healthy substitutes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Snack Food Sales Spike During Super Bowl Week

Snack Food Sales Spike During Super Bowl WeekARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Americans eat enough snacks on Super Bowl Sunday to fill 17...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tedwlsn31

Ted Wilson RT @BISCLPNursery: Hands up if you want the #Friendlyfoxes to make your Super Bowl snacks? A lovely Parent Assist activity involved the chi… 5 hours ago

BISCLPNursery

BISC-LP Nursery Hands up if you want the #Friendlyfoxes to make your Super Bowl snacks? A lovely Parent Assist activity involved th… https://t.co/GJLfZD5MBW 18 hours ago

interactivehlth

Interactive Health The Super Bowl can be fun and healthy! Check out game day recipes from @EatingWell https://t.co/zESQJBEAWA (We're m… https://t.co/G3B7IkM1Zh 19 hours ago

KatiesCucina

Katie Jasiewicz What are you making this weekend??? Check out my list of 50 Healthy Super Bowl Recipes! Recipe Ideas >>… https://t.co/QThygeBfAS 1 day ago

kxly4news

4 News Now What are you making for your Super Bowl party? https://t.co/c0sHptNI6L 2 days ago

Cmlagstrom86

Michelle Lagstrom RT @juliewunder: Here's another healthy Super Bowl food idea! My Sheet Pan Vegetarian Mini Bell Pepper Nachos uses those cute little bell… 2 days ago

juliewunder

Julie Wunder Here's another healthy Super Bowl food idea! My Sheet Pan Vegetarian Mini Bell Pepper Nachos uses those cute littl… https://t.co/Mkw2qaN2Nx 2 days ago

JimDuthieKTVB

J Duthie Pohley Richey Is in studio this morning on KTVB 24/7 making a fun and healthy Super Bowl treat. Due to impeachment… https://t.co/IMlJjYZSLC 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Study Reveals America's Favorite Super Bowl Snack [Video]New Study Reveals America's Favorite Super Bowl Snack

New Study Reveals America's Favorite Super Bowl Snack Bid-on-equipment.com has released findings from Google detailng the most popular foods for Sunday's big game. Even though Americans will eat around..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Preparing for Super Bowl snacks in Punta Gorda [Video]Preparing for Super Bowl snacks in Punta Gorda

The Beef 'O' Brady’s in Punta Gorda is helping making sure fans are prepared with the perfect game day snack. Fox 4 feature reporter Noelani Mathews joins us there Monday morning to show us some..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.