Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fighting Fires with Shaunagh Brown

Fighting Fires with Shaunagh Brown

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 08:05s - Published < > Embed
Fighting Fires with Shaunagh Brown

Fighting Fires with Shaunagh Brown

As England prepare for the upcoming Six Nations, we caught up with prop Shaunagh Brown who balances life as a professional rugby player with a part-time role at Kent Fire Service.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SkySportsRugby

Sky Sports Rugby Union As if being an @EnglandRugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 international wasn't enough to keep her busy... #RedRoses prop @ShaunaghBrown… https://t.co/x3YpQKwafe 2 hours ago

HarlequinsWomen

Harlequins Women 🃏 RT @SkySportsRugby: Sunday night 👉 Playing rugby for @EnglandRugby 🏉 Monday night 👉 fighting fires for @kentfirerescue 🚒 @ShaunaghBrown ke… 11 hours ago

SkySportsRugby

Sky Sports Rugby Union Sunday night 👉 Playing rugby for @EnglandRugby 🏉 Monday night 👉 fighting fires for @kentfirerescue 🚒… https://t.co/iV2Tmw1Nea 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.