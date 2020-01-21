Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, TSLA

Global  

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:05s
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.9%.

Year to date, Tesla registers a 54.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Facebook (FB), trading down 5.5%.

Facebook is showing a gain of 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 2.6%, and Mondelez International (MDLZ), trading up 5.5% on the day.




