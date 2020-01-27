|
Leicester 'working very hard' on transfers
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Leicester 'working very hard' on transfers
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester are working tirelessly to bring in new faces before Friday's transfer deadline.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The January transfer window can be a rather tedious time of the year, let’s be honest now. You hear...
talkSPORT - Published
|All the latest news, views and rumours involving the Foxes and their rivals ahead of this week's...
Leicester Mercury - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this