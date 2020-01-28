

Tweets about this TonyVT SkarredGhost Atari wants to open some innovative hotels in the #USA, featuring innovative gaming technologies, like #AR and #VR!… https://t.co/dJnxTZgJnk 59 minutes ago Mrs Rosado RT @GlobalGrind: Atari to Open Gaming-Themed Hotels Across the US https://t.co/RakjvGbe1P 14 hours ago Global Grind Atari to Open Gaming-Themed Hotels Across the US https://t.co/RakjvGbe1P 14 hours ago BotCyberAniMax https://t.co/PXP3ktqqpn According to Atari, the lodgings will be 'fully immersive experiences for every age and gam… https://t.co/Tu3YxOuLEJ 21 hours ago SOTB Chicago RT @lapetino: I'm very intrigued by the @atari hotel concept, especially since one is slated for here in Chicago. If done well, this could… 21 hours ago Tim Lapetino I'm very intrigued by the @atari hotel concept, especially since one is slated for here in Chicago. If done well, t… https://t.co/9mytrbmEA1 21 hours ago Mark Stachiew If you've always wanted to stay in a video-game-themed #hotel, you won't have to wait much longer, because Atari is… https://t.co/15rxcm1VlK 23 hours ago Finch Technologies Allowing gaming enthusiasts to experience AR / VR could help propel the market to new levels.… https://t.co/5VeOvJFgn9 1 day ago