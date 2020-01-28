Global  

Atari to Open Gaming-Themed Hotels Across the US

Atari to Open Gaming-Themed Hotels Across the USAtari recently announced their plans to build eight hotels in the United States.
Atari Will Build Eight Video Game Themed Hotels [Video]Atari Will Build Eight Video Game Themed Hotels

The video gaming company Atari announced that it plans to build eight Atari themed hotels across the country. They want to attract video gamers with decked out venues and studios all to accommodate..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Trending: Atari Hotel [Video]Trending: Atari Hotel

Atari themed hotels will have guests stepping into classic and current video games. The first such hotel will break ground in Phoenix.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published

