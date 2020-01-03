Global  

UK hotel room sealed off after guest falls ill

A room in Staycity Hotel in York, UK was sealed off today (January 30) after one of their guests reportedly fell ill.
A room in Staycity Hotel in York, UK was sealed off today (January 30) after one of their guests reportedly fell ill.

The unnamed man was rushed from the Staycity Hotel into hospital by medics on Wednesday night (January 29).

It was earlier reported that the man is a Chinese national but Staycity said they were unable to confirm his citizenship.

The building will undergo a deep clean.




