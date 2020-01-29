Global  

UPS Teams Up With Waymo to Pilot Self-Driving Delivery

UPS Teams Up With Waymo to Pilot Self-Driving Delivery

UPS Teams Up With Waymo to Pilot Self-Driving Delivery

UPS and the self-driving technology company Waymo announced a partnership to pilot autonomous vehicles for package pickups in Phoenix.

The pilot will take packages from a UPS store location and drop it off at one of its facility, but will not deliver directly to consumers.
