UPS Teams Up With Waymo to Pilot Self-Driving Delivery 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published UPS Teams Up With Waymo to Pilot Self-Driving Delivery UPS and the self-driving technology company Waymo announced a partnership to pilot autonomous vehicles for package pickups in Phoenix. The pilot will take packages from a UPS store location and drop it off at one of its facility, but will not deliver directly to consumers.