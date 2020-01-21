Apple Hires a Top Netflix Engineer to Expand Streaming Service 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published Apple Hires a Top Netflix Engineer to Expand Streaming Service As the streaming wars continue to heat up, Apple has hired one of Netflix's top engineers to help increase their Apple TV+ offerings and expand the streaming service.

Recent related news from verified sources Apple poached a top Netflix engineer as Tim Cook looks to beef up Apple TV Plus · Apple poached a top Netflix engineer as it looks to build out its Apple TV Plus streaming...

