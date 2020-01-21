Global  

Apple Hires a Top Netflix Engineer to Expand Streaming Service

Apple Hires a Top Netflix Engineer to Expand Streaming Service

Apple Hires a Top Netflix Engineer to Expand Streaming Service

As the streaming wars continue to heat up, Apple has hired one of Netflix's top engineers to help increase their Apple TV+ offerings and expand the streaming service.
