Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Pompeo > Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei

Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei

Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday sought to defuse tension over Britain’s decision to allow China’s Huawei a role in its communication network.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei

The United States isn't hanging around when it comes to a post-Brexit deal with the UK, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying in London on Thursday (January 30) that Britain is in pole position for a trade deal.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MIKE POMPEO, SAYING: "The previous administration took a view that if the United Kingdom made this decision, they'd be at the back of the line.

We intend to put the United Kingdom at the front of the line." That reassurance comes in the wake of the UK's announcement earlier this week that it will allow Chinese communications company Huawei partial access to its 5G network.

Defying the wishes of the Trump administration, but Pompeo sought to defuse any tension.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MIKE POMPEO, SAYING: "We are evaluating exactly what the United Kingdom's decision was on Tuesday of this week.

And I am very confident that our two nations will find a way to work together to resolve this difference" However, Pompeo also described the Chinese Communist Party, which has ties to Huawei, as the biggest threat of the current era.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G mobile network on Tuesday (January 28), frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications systems. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab along with Pompeo went on to say that a trade deal between the two countries can be completed before presidential elections later this year.



Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei, but steadfast on Chinese threat

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday sought to defuse tension over Britain's decision to...
Reuters - Published

Post-Brexit trade deal, Huawei top Pompeo agenda in Britain

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in London on the cusp of Britain's departure...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mybizon

BizON® Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei, but steadfast on Chinese threat - Reuters https://t.co/ySukilxHXj 2 days ago

vaporware

🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei https://t.co/3GIVRC71kJ 2 days ago

msulzbacher

Markus Sulzbacher RT @Reuters: Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei, but steadfast on Chinese threat https://t.co/ASyLsoOOaU https://t.co/7rn0PG2u… 2 days ago

gapundit

Georgia Pundit RT @RepTomGraves: Agree w @SecPompeo that info sharing w allies shld continue. But keeping #US intel safe from bad actors shld come first.… 2 days ago

Trending_only

Trending Only Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei, but steadfast on Chinese threat - Reuters https://t.co/N90UaNL9my 2 days ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei https://t.co/WiK4eGiV1Z https://t.co/d4VIjaZleB 3 days ago

Rose__Marie2

Rose RT @mba382: Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei, but steadfast on Chinese threat @CNBC https://t.co/oYmBVMSLql 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.