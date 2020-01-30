Global  

Vanessa Bryant Releases Statement After Death Of Kobe And Gianna

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe wife and Gianna's mom, broke her silence on their deaths.

She took to Instagram and shared a family portrait.

She also thanked fans for their outpouring of love and support.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time."
