Trump’s Border Wall Collapses

Trump’s Border Wall CollapsesA day before, he boasted about the strength of his wall.
A Southern Border Wall Has Been President Trump's Priority Since Day 1

A Southern Border Wall Has Been President Trump's Priority Since Day 1Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump has pushed for the creation of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border...
Newsy - Published

Wary of irking China, Trump offers rosy take on virus threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump had plenty to talk about during his latest big campaign...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



lovetogive2

Lovetogive2 RT @profcarroll: Trump has been adamant that his specialty is pouring concrete as his key credential for building a big and beautiful wall,… 26 seconds ago

BCreshawn

John Muriel @realDonaldTrump I love your wall and its collapses on the other side of the border make my day trump. 8 minutes ago

TCJ_53

K-PopFan53🇰🇷 RT @JayarJackson: How long until Trump claims those criminal Mexicans tried to steal portions of America's border wall? #TiredOfWinningYet… 8 minutes ago

ciqii

Donald Hump RT @JohnBlecka: Day After Donald Trump Claims Border Wall Being Built ‘At Record Speed,’ New Section Of Wall Collapses https://t.co/FnVgXQf… 18 minutes ago

JohnBlecka

John Cazier Blecka Day After Donald Trump Claims Border Wall Being Built ‘At Record Speed,’ New Section Of Wall Collapses https://t.co/FnVgXQfSZY 19 minutes ago

mjr_welch

Marjorie Simpson RT @jdpoc: #Trump's America, 2020: Trump said he'd begin The Wall on 'Day One'. The only small section that's been done so far blew away… 27 minutes ago

JayarJackson

Jayar Jackson How long until Trump claims those criminal Mexicans tried to steal portions of America's border wall?… https://t.co/UsIEImbYtX 28 minutes ago

jrpierce

John Pierce Trump's 'Powerful Border Wall' That's 'Going Up at Record Speed' Collapses in 37 MPH Winds - Towleroad Gay…… https://t.co/PrzYmxgfHe 42 minutes ago


Trump jokes about border wall at USMCA event [Video]Trump jokes about border wall at USMCA event

During the signing ceremony of the new U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement, President Donald Trump on Wednesday joked if whether he should bring up the border wall at the USMCA event even though it..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Trump Plans To Divert $7.2 Billion For Border Wall [Video]Trump Plans To Divert $7.2 Billion For Border Wall

The president reportedly intends to take more than $7 billion from Pentagon funding to build his border wall, according to internal White House plans obtained by The Washington Post.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:05Published

