Manhole explosion sends four people flying into air after woman throws fireworks down it

A manhole exploded sending four people flying into the air after a woman threw lit fireworks down it in southern China.

The dramatic video, shot in the city of Dazhou in Sichuan Province on January 28, shows a woman in a purple coat throwing a lit firework down the manhole.

The manhole then exploded, sending four people including the woman along with the thick smoke into the air.

Four people were all injured with one person suffering serious injuries.

The case is being investigated.