Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant releases statement after death of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant releases statement after death of Kobe and Gianna

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant releases statement after death of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant releases statement after death of Kobe and Gianna

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Releases Statement on Deaths of Husband Kobe, Daughter Gianna: ‘I Just Wish I Could Hug Them’

Vanessa Bryant Releases Statement on Deaths of Husband Kobe, Daughter Gianna: ‘I Just Wish I Could Hug Them’Vanessa Bryant released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday about the death of her husband Kobe...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Vanessa Bryant's Famous Friends and Fans React to Her First Statement on Kobe Bryant's Death

"I wish they were here with us forever," wrote Vanessa Bryant, in her first statement since the death...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •CTV News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

thedriver320

Chris Verros RT @wxyzdetroit: Vanessa Bryant releases first statement after Kobe's death https://t.co/SuBS4CSIJT 3 minutes ago

Ozzymanee

Oscar Solares RT @ClutchPointsNBA: Vanessa Bryant releases her first statement since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gianna Brya… 4 minutes ago

WGNTCW27

WGNT CW 27 Vanessa says they've set up the "MambaOnThree" fund to benefit the families of the other victims in the helicopter… https://t.co/iIYeZJLlN0 10 minutes ago

RochelleDean

Rochelle Dean TV ICYMI: Vanessa Bryant, Wife of Kobe Bryant releases first statement since deadly crash https://t.co/zH43yrth5M @abc_columbia 12 minutes ago

romeo38wong

Romeo Wong RT @XHNews: Vanessa Bryant releases statement after death of Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/IE1eUGFhX3 13 minutes ago

arockssmgmt

Alexis Rockss RT @TheSource: Vanessa Bryant Releases First Statement Since Kobe and Gianna’s Deaths https://t.co/cAdWy0rVXn 20 minutes ago

Don30949646

Donald Jones RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Vanessa Bryant Releases 1st Public Statement Following Deaths Of Kobe And Gianna Bryant - https://t.co/8GdXx2LT0… 38 minutes ago

myfox8

FOX8 WGHP Vanessa Bryant releases 1st public statement following deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant https://t.co/2pcZIXVDwl https://t.co/YXLaG85IG9 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Releases Statement After Death Of Kobe And Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Releases Statement After Death Of Kobe And Gianna

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe wife and Gianna's mom, broke her silence on their deaths. She took to Instagram and shared..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence Following Death of Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence Following Death of Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence Following Death of Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna On Jan. 29, Vanessa Bryant issued her first statement since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.