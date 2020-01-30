|
Vanessa Bryant releases statement after death of Kobe and Gianna
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant releases statement after death of Kobe and Gianna
On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Vanessa Bryant released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday about the death of her husband Kobe...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared
|"I wish they were here with us forever," wrote Vanessa Bryant, in her first statement since the death...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •CTV News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources