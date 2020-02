Event benefitting families of fallen, injured servicemembers 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:41s - Published Event benefitting families of fallen, injured servicemembers Folds of Honor KC provides hundreds of scholarships annually to KS/MO military families 0

MORE THAN FOUR HUNDREDSCHOLARSHIPS AND MISSOURI ANDKANSAS AND IN ORDER TO DO THATAGAIN THIS YEAR.THEY NEED YOUR SUPPORT THISMORNING ALEX AXON FROM FOLDS OFHONOR KANSAS CITY JOINS ME TOEXPLAIN ONE WAY YOU CAN SUPPORTTHEIR MISSION ALEX.THANKS SO MUCH FOR BEING WITHUS.THANKS FOR HAVING US GRAB OURPLEASURE.THANKS FOR ALL YOU DO.TELL US MORE ABOUT FOLDS OFHONOR KANSAS CITY YOUR MISSIONAND WHY YOU'RE INVOLVED.YEAH, SO FOLDS OF HONOR EXISTSTO PROVE KIND OF FILL THATFINANCIAL GAP THAT TIMES FAMILYMEMBERS AND SPOUSES.WOUNDED AND SERVICE WOUNDED ANDKILLED IN ACTION SERVICE MEMBERSFEEL AFTER SUCH A TRAGIC TRAGICEVENT.AND SO WE DO THAT BY AWARDINGEDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS.LIKE YOU SAID LAST YEAR WEKANSAS CITY CHAPTER ACTUALLY HADA RECORD YEAR, WHICH WASAMAZING.SO WE JUST WE RAISED OVER 1BILLION DOLLARS, WHICH IS THEFIRST TIME WE'VE DONE THAT DUEIN PART LARGELY TO THE KANSASCITY COMMUNITY.SO WE'RE SO THANKFUL.IT'S SUCH A NOBLE MISSIONBECAUSE THE FAMILY SERVED TO ANDYOU ARE SERVING THE FAMILIES ANDI WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT.AWESOME EVENT YOU HAVE COMING UPTELL US ABOUT IT.YEAH.SO ON MARCH 6, WE'RE ACTUALLYGOING TO DO A WINE TASTING AND IKNOW I'M A WINE LOVER AND I KNOWA LOT OF OTHER PEOPLE ARE AND SOWE WANTED TO DO SOMETHINGDIFFERENT AND KIND OF HELPEDSPREAD THE MISSION AND JUST LETPEOPLE KNOW WHAT FOLDS OF HONORWAS ALL ABOUT.AND SO WE'RE GOING TO HOST IT ATTHE FONTAINE HOTEL ON AGENERAL ADMISSION TICKET, THEREWILL BE OVER FORMS SO TASTY, SOPLENTY IF YOU'D RATHER BEPETER'S EVEN MORE SO COMEPREPARED IF YOU'RE GOING TO COMEIN AND WE'RE GOING TO HAVE ASMALL BITES FROM SOME GREATLOCAL KIDS, KANSAS CITY RIGHTRESTAURANT SO THAT WE'RE HELPINGTO FEED YOU AS WELL AS SERVINGYOU SOME WONDERFUL WINE BY LOCALIMPORTER WE'LL ALSO HAVE SOMESILENT AUCTION ITEMS MAY OR MAYNOT BE SOME CHIEFS STUFF.SO HOPE YOU WERE MY CHIEF TRIEDFIRST SUNDAY.SO HOPEFULLY WE CAN GET SOMERICE IS QUITE A BIT OF MONEY.THAT COULD BE A FUN FUN EVENTFOR A GREAT.WE'RE JUST ABOUT OUT OF TIME.I'M REAL QUICK.HOW CAN PEOPLE GET INVOLVED WITHTHEIR MISSION AND EVERYTHING YOUDO?ABSOLUTELY.SO AS I SAID, WE HAVE TWODIFFERENT WORDS OR THE YOUNGPROFESSIONALS BOARD FOR THEEXIST TO REALLY CREATE A LOT OFLOVE.UNIQUE EVENT LIKE THIS ONE ONETASTY, BUT WE ALSO DO THINGSTHROUGHOUT THE YEAR WITH THATBUT ALSO GOLF TURN IT SO FOLLOWUS ON SOCIAL MEDIA.THAT'S PROBABLY THE BEST WAY TOINVOLVED FOLDS UNDER 40 IS AYOUNG PROFESSIONAL IS BOARD ANDJUST FOLD THE MONARCHY AND THECITY IS SAID IS THE MAIN CHAPTERAWESOME.WE'LL HAVE ALL THIS SUN OUR SIDEAS WELL.OKAY, MAYBE HE.COM ALEX.THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DO.THANK YOU.THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE.MY PLEASURE.THANKS SO MUCH.SO YEAH, THERE WE GO.ALLEN SUPPORT SUCH A VERYIMPORTANT NOBLE COME BACK.





