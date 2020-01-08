Lennon: Johnston may be out 'long term'

Neil Lennon expects Mikey Johnston to be out "long term" after the Celtic winger suffered suspected knee ligament damage against St Johnstone



Recent related videos from verified sources Md. Lawmakers Blast Trump's 'Bluster,' 'Impulsive Actions' Regarding Iran, Say US Is Losing Influence In Region Two Maryland lawmakers decried President Donald Trump's apparent lack of a long-term plan for the Middle East in the wake of Iran's retaliatory airstrikes on U.S. troops in Iraq, saying the U.S. has.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:55Published on January 8, 2020