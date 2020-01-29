Super Bowl Commerical Preview: Pringles & Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:36s - Published Super Bowl Commerical Preview: Pringles & Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' Pringles and Adult Swim release their collaboration "Rick and Morty" commercial ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this