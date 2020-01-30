Dishing on Our First Place Bucks with Zora Stephenson

Going to a new country can be an intimidating feat if you've never been outside the United States before.

That's why Travel Leaders has teamed up with Globus Family of Brands to create enjoyable, stress-free vacations for you and your family!

Joining us to discuss what is all included in an escorted trip around Europe is Lynn Clark with Travel Leaders and Nancy Baumann with Globus Family of Brands.

For more information on everything Travel Leaders has to offer, visit TLJourneys.com.

And see below for some great deals with Globus!

See Italy with Travel Leaders and Globus!

September 23 – October 4, 2020 Rome ~ Florence & Tuscany ~ Venice ~ Milan $3,380 per person, double occupancy, land-only Exclusive Deals with Travel Leaders: Save $200 per couple on select 2020 Avalon Europe vacations Book by: February 29, 2020, Travel by: December 31, 2020 Plus, an additional $100 off per person if you book by February 13, 2020 And don't forget, you can win a FREE CRUISE from Travel Leaders!

Visit TMJ4.com/Travel for your chance to win!