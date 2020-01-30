Global  

Portion Of Border Wall Blown Over By Strong Winds

The longest-ever smuggling tunnel was also found along the border.

DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.
Trump's US-Mexico border wall falls down in high winds

'Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly,' US border patrol agent says
Independent - Published

Winds topple border wall panels on California-Mexico border

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels...
Seattle Times - Published


Temppresence

Temppresence Portion of Trump's impenetrable border wall blown over by the wind https://t.co/CTpuj2htRO 6 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Portion Of Border Wall Blown Over By Strong Winds https://t.co/462mc3WAoe https://t.co/m7270GA8ph 23 minutes ago

Alansim18131331

Alan Sims Breaking .. Portion of new border wall blown over by wind. 🙄🙄 29 minutes ago

linda94861521

colorsofthewind RT @Annimallover: #Trump's #borderwall blown over by the wind! https://t.co/7eUA8FhJpO 1 hour ago

Jmanos195Manos

STFU James M RT @getongab: The short section of border wall that has actually been built was blown over by high winds? 🤡 https://t.co/wDF9poY22x https… 2 hours ago

concernedollie

L C RT @BeattyStockman: RISBERG SPEAKS: The wind huffed and puffed all of 37 mph and fat-piggy's straw house got blown down. But Donny is like… 2 hours ago

AsItStands63

Dave Stancliff WALL WOES Sections of Trump's beloved new wall blown into Mexico! People having been climbing over it, and cuttin… https://t.co/njor3lfIma 2 hours ago

JoeZWales3

Joe Z Wales Just like the wind has blown over a portion of the border wall Come November their will be a Blue tidal Wave bear… https://t.co/H5Yw4xtJwI 3 hours ago


Trump’s Border Wall Collapses [Video]Trump’s Border Wall Collapses

A day before, he boasted about the strength of his wall.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:04Published

Portion Of New US-Mexico Border Wall Reportedly Fell Over [Video]Portion Of New US-Mexico Border Wall Reportedly Fell Over

A portion of the border wall reportedly fell over.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:29Published

