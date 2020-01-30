166K Infant Sleepers Recalled Due To Suffocation Risk 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published 166K Infant Sleepers Recalled Due To Suffocation Risk More than 165,000 infant sleepers by four companies were voluntarily recalled due to suffocation risk. Ken Molestina reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Four Companies Recall Inclined Sleepers For Suffocation Risk Four juvenile product companies recalled around 168,100 units of inclined sleepers in total aiming to...

RTTNews - Published 4 hours ago Also reported by • cbs4.com









You Might Like



Tweets about this