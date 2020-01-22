Global  

British lawmakers hold last vote at EU Parliament

Once the last EU vote with British participation had been completed, a number of MEPs, former MEPs and Remain campaigners joined the Brussels hub for UK grassroots networks to mark the UK&apos;s departure from the EU with a ceremony outside the European Parliament.
UK Parliament ratifies Brexit divorce law

British lawmakers on Wednesday finally approved the terms of their country's historic departure from...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



