'Tracing everything related to coronavirus patient': Kerala Health Minister

'Tracing everything related to coronavirus patient': Kerala Health Minister

'Tracing everything related to coronavirus patient': Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja spoke on the first case of coronavirus infection.

Shailaja said that the coronavirus positive patient is in Thrissur General Hospital and the authorities are tracing everything related to the patient.
