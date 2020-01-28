Global  

Anti-Brexit protesters gather on eve of exit of European Union

Pro-European supporters gather outside Houses of Parliament on Thursday (January 30), the day before Brexit Day.

The UK will leave the European Union at 11 p.m.

On Friday.

There will be a transition period until the end of 2020, while the UK and EU negotiate additional arrangements.
epaphotos

epaphotos Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside the Houses of Parliament in Central London, Britain. Britain is due to leave… https://t.co/ITcryGNPFw 22 hours ago


