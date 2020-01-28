Anti-Brexit protesters gather on eve of exit of European Union 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published Anti-Brexit protesters gather on eve of exit of European Union Pro-European supporters gather outside Houses of Parliament on Thursday (January 30), the day before Brexit Day. The UK will leave the European Union at 11 p.m. On Friday. There will be a transition period until the end of 2020, while the UK and EU negotiate additional arrangements.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this epaphotos Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside the Houses of Parliament in Central London, Britain. Britain is due to leave… https://t.co/ITcryGNPFw 22 hours ago