6,000 passengers stuck on cruise ship after coronavirus scare

An Italian cruise ship with some 6,000 people stuck on board remained docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia on Thursday as two Chinese passengers were tested for coronavirus.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
