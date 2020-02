Two dead following crash in Arivaca

RUNNING FROM BORDER PATROLAGENTS NEAR ARIVACA.

ITSTARTED AROUND 4-30 YESTERDAYAFTERNOON.

WE ARE NOW LEARNINGTHE ALLEGED DRIVER IS A17-YEAR-OLD.

THAT PERSON WASARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGESINCLUDING 2 COUNTS OF MURDERAND D-U-I.

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'SLUZDELIA CABALLERO HAS MORE ONWHAT LED UP TO THIS DEADLYCRASH.TWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED AFTERREPORTEDLY RUNNING FROM BORDERPATROL AGENTS NEAR ARIVACA.

ITHAPPENED EARLY WEDNESDAYEVENING.

U.S. CUSTOMS ANDBORDER PROTECTION SAID AGNETSTRIED TO STOP THE VEHICLE.

THEDRIVER TRIED TO RUN AWAY ANDCRASHED SHORTLY AFTER.

BORDERPATROL SAID TWO OF THE PEOPLEIN THE CAR DIED, AND THREEPEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO THEHOSPITAL.

C-B-P SAID THEPEOPLE IN THE VEHICLE WERESMUGGLING.

NO WORD WHAT THEYHAD IN THEIR VEHICLE.

THE PIMACOUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT ISINVESTIGATING.

LC KGUN9 OYSARIVACA-SASABE RD.

AROUNDMILEPOST 3 WAS CLOSED AFTERTHE CRASH.

IT RE-OPENED AROUND