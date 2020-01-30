This Morning’s Most Iconic Guest | Good Vibes Only

In the week that This Morning bagged its 10th National Television Award, it also had arguably the most iconic guest of all time in the form of Iris chatting about her, ahem, nights of passion with her toyboy.

Elsewhere in the world of entertainment, Lewis Capaldi’s star turn at the Grammys inspired this week’s quiz, where we take a look at the most awkward red carpet moments.

And in the world of Celeb Stock, going up is Dua Lipa the release of her new single and album cover, and going down is Kelly Brook after revealing that she once broke wind during a dinner party at Madonna’s house.