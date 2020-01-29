Global  

Lil Nas X responds to rapper Pastor Troy's homophobic rant

Lil Nas X responds to rapper Pastor Troy's homophobic rant

Lil Nas X responds to rapper Pastor Troy's homophobic rant

Lil Nas X has brushed off criticism from rapper Pastor Troy following his rant about the newcomer's style.
