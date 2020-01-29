White House Moves To Block Bolton Book

The White House on Wednesday said that former national security advisor John Bolton cannot publish in...

The White House has issued a letter to former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block...

WhistleBlowers RT @Gjallarhornet : White House Moves To #Block #Publication Of John Bolton’s Book #JohnBolton #RemoveTrump #TrumpFascist #TrumpTraitor #Co … 20 hours ago

James Mitchell Ⓥ Trump’s Twitter attack on Bolton – and subsequent moves by the White House to block his potentially damaging planne… https://t.co/kuQB2O9zYS 14 hours ago

The Dispatch Today’s Morning Dispatch: — The impeachment trial moves to questioning — Can the White House block John Bolton’s b… https://t.co/CH4hdUZ4oP 5 hours ago

Brittany🍍 RT @thedispatch : Today’s Morning Dispatch: — The impeachment trial moves to questioning — Can the White House block John Bolton’s book? —… 2 hours ago

Texoma's Homepage The White House claims a book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, alleging President Trump admitted to… https://t.co/rm2uYlYIlC 1 hour ago