White House Moves To Block Bolton Book

White House Moves To Block Bolton Book
White House seeking to block ex-adviser Bolton's book: reports

The White House has issued a letter to former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block...
News24.com | White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

The White House on Wednesday said that former national security advisor John Bolton cannot publish in...
TexomasHomepage

Texoma's Homepage The White House claims a book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, alleging President Trump admitted to… https://t.co/rm2uYlYIlC 1 hour ago

Bama_Britt

Brittany🍍 RT @thedispatch: Today’s Morning Dispatch: — The impeachment trial moves to questioning — Can the White House block John Bolton’s book? —… 2 hours ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk White House moves to block Bolton book https://t.co/W8ZgYyGlRi 3 hours ago

wnkytv

WNKY TV White House moves to block Bolton book https://t.co/BygflYKCQC 3 hours ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 White House moves to block Bolton book https://t.co/jYk44IxkPZ https://t.co/etdoOg1vJr 3 hours ago

thedispatch

The Dispatch Today’s Morning Dispatch: — The impeachment trial moves to questioning — Can the White House block John Bolton’s b… https://t.co/CH4hdUZ4oP 5 hours ago

MesMitch

James Mitchell Ⓥ Trump’s Twitter attack on Bolton – and subsequent moves by the White House to block his potentially damaging planne… https://t.co/kuQB2O9zYS 14 hours ago

1Whistleblowers

WhistleBlowers RT @Gjallarhornet: White House Moves To #Block #Publication Of John Bolton’s Book #JohnBolton #RemoveTrump #TrumpFascist #TrumpTraitor #Co… 20 hours ago


White House Urges Bolton Not To Publish Upcoming Book [Video]White House Urges Bolton Not To Publish Upcoming Book

The White House says former national security adviser John Bolton's book contains classified information.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

